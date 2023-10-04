GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Every child deserves to live in a welcoming, safe and loving home, but for those experiencing crisis, these needs may feel out of reach. According to Bethany Christian Services, over 40,000 families around the world are forced to flee their homes due to community violence, war, famine, natural disasters and persecution, which often leads to family separation.

West Michigan is encouraged to answer the call to support refugee and immigrant children and teens through long-term fostering when reunification with their families isn’t possible. It starts with opening your mind, heart, and home to care for and support the growing number of youth in need.

Anna and Chuliang did, and becoming licensed foster parents is one of the best decisions they’ve ever made. Shortly after the withdrawal from Afghanistan began in 2021, they welcomed a refugee teen into their family.

“The thing that has brought me the most joy is really seeing our foster son grow, change and become more comfortable,” Anna said. The biggest joy, honestly, is the bond between our son and our foster son. That has been the most amazing gift. I think our son doesn’t remember a time when he wasn’t in our family.”

Bethany Christian Services is in need of more long-term foster families. Whether you’re a first-time foster parent or have experience in fostering, Bethany Christian Services provides many resources to support families, refugees and immigrants every step of the way. Learn more about the role of a foster parent and Bethany’s role as a support system here.

