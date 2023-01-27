GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Foster care and adoption is so important in our community and Bethany Christian Services makes becoming a foster parent easy, coming alongside, and connecting you with all the resources and support that you need. Right now, there is a need for foster families in West Michigan, especially in teens. Bethany Christian Services currently has 244 children waiting for foster homes. There has never been a better time than now to become a foster parent. Especially when it comes to becoming a foster parent for a teenager. You do not have to be a therapist to work with teens, no family is perfect. All these teens want is a comforting home where they feel loved and accepted.

Take Jonathan’s story for instance. Jonathan never thought that he would worry about aging out of foster care when he was 13 and a half, but as he got older things started to become scary as he remained unadopted, approaching the age of 18. But with hope and faith that God had a plan for him, Jonathan was adopted and entered a wonderful home. From the second he approached the driveway Jonathan felt at home. It felt good to Jonathan knowing that this was his home and that he would not have to move to live with another family.

Becoming a Foster parent is easy through Bethany Christian Services and rewarding. Any family can be the perfect home to a child in need. Bethany Christian Services connects you with all the tools and resources to become a successful foster parent. You can learn more information about becoming a foster parent here.

