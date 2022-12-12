GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-For more than 10 years Maranda has partnered with Meijer and Bethany Christian Services to invite families in need from West Michigan and around the world to come shop at Meijer. These families were chosen based in their hard works and goals that they have set to improve their way of living. Many of these families have experienced hardships and are grateful to accept help from others. It is truly touching to see the faces of these families light up knowing that they will be able to get essential items they need for the winter season and for Christmas.

The Girl Scouts Troup 4483 from Rockford also came out to help. The girls had the chance to give back to the community and learn about different cultures. Some of the families that participated in the event were refugees and they stated how they had to leave everything behind to escape to safety. Fifth Third Bank loves to support the community and help those families in need get the items they need to continue.

Some of the items that these families shopped for included jeans, shoes, coats, hats, gloves, socks, underwear, and other essential items. Craig’s Cruisers handed out family fun passes to all the families to make sure that everyone will have fun this holiday season. E.S.C.A.P.E. Fire Safety loves being a part of the community and wants everyone to have a safe and fun Holiday season this year, that is why they support this event.

