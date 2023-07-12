GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4) — Bethany Christian Services understands the importance of celebrating everyone in the community. The organization is happy to be part of the Latin American United for Progress (LAUP) Fiesta in Holland this year.

The annual festival is expanding from one day to a four-day event this year, spanning July 12 through July 15. Taking place at the Holland Civic Center and partnering with the city of Downtown Holland. You can enjoy street performers, a market, food trucks, a concert in the park and more. You can learn more about LAUP Fiesta here.

Bethany Christian Services will be at the LAUP Fiesta this Saturday to highlight its services. If you are interested in becoming a foster parent, the team will be able to answer your questions. You can learn more about Bethany Christian Services here.

Sponsor Bethany Chrisitan Services