GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- The holiday season serves as a reminder that it’s “better to give rather than to receive,” as the saying goes.

For nearly 15 years, Bethany Christian Services and Meijer have upheld this mantra by teaming up to host an annual “Caring for Families Holiday Shopping Event” at a Meijer location to help local and international families shop for necessities and gifts.

“We are so excited to be hosting,” Julie Sanchez, Meijer Store Director, said. “You can feel it in the store. Everybody is so excited about this.”

With holiday decorations on display, festive shopping carts and shopping lanes ready, Meijer staff, Bethany Christian Services, and a host of Maranda’s generous partners welcome in families from West Michigan, Honduras, Cuba, Congo, Afghanistan and Burma to buy what they need at no cost.

This kind gesture makes a world of difference in the lives of others.

“That is a huge gift for many of our families,” Emily Schab, Vice President of Operations at Bethany Christian Services, said. “Our refugee families come with basically nothing and just have the bare necessities given to them. So, for them to be able to pick their own gifts, pick out the decorations, the colors of their towels, the decorations in their house, and the shoes they’re going to wear is just a big blessing to them.”

Experience this joyous event by watching the segment featured above, and special thanks to participating partners, including Meijer, Fifth Third Bank, The West Michigan Whitecaps, Choice Schools, Craig’s Cruisers, ESCAPE Fire Safety, Girl Scouts of Michigan Shore to Shore and the YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids.

Sponsored by Bethany Christian Services and Meijer