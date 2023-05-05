GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)— Bethany Christian Services provides many resources for anyone wanting to become a foster parent. It can be easy to forget foster care is often temporary. It is a time where biological parents can sort through challenges and difficulties to reunite with their child. Bethany Christian Services’ goal is to keep families together. Foster parents are a part of a supportive team helping Bethany with offering stability and support to children and their parents as they work toward reunification.

Many parents who have given up their children to foster care may have made some mistakes and need to work things out. Right now, there is a need for families who can take in kids aged 11 to 17, sibling groups and children with medical needs. You can get involved by starting with an orientation that will take you through several courses to learn about foster care. Then, you will be assigned a case worker who will walk you through the process. Learn more about becoming a foster care parent here and find additional ways to help.

