GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s a special event taking place tomorrow – the Refugee World Cup Soccer Tournament! Come out and enjoy a whole day of family fun, celebrating and supporting refugee communities here in Grand Rapids and beyond. The event will have free admission and parking, booths specific to the countries represented, kids activities and concessions. Come on out and celebrate World Refugee Day!

Refugee World Cup Soccer Tournament

June 18th, 2022 | 9am-7pm

Gainey Athletic Complex

1661 East Paris Avenue SE – Grand Rapids

More information here

Sponsored by Bethany Christian Services.