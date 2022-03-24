GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Everyone has seen the recent headlines of the current refugee crisis around the world and our friends at Bethany Christian Services recently sat down with Maranda to talk about what we can do in our community to help.

Susan Kragt, Grand Rapids Director of Refugee and Immigrant Service at Bethany Christian Services shared a lot of valuable information that can help us do our part right here in West Michigan. These refugees need everything from donations to employment to foster families.