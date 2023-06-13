GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)-The 8th annual 2023 Refugee World Cup put on by Bethany Christian Services is taking place this Saturday, June 17th. The soccer tournament draws players from across the globe in celebration of World Refugee Day which takes place on June 20th. This is a family friendly event that is free and features kid activities, FIFA World Cup Style soccer tournament, food, music and more.

Most importantly the money raised at the Refugee World Cup is used for Bethany Christian Services crisis response funds. They have many different programs that support resettled refugees right here in West Michigan.

If you would like to get involved, Bethany Christian Services is also looking for volunteers. Volunteers receive a free t shirt and can participate in the fun throughout the day. You can learn more about the event and how to volunteer here.

