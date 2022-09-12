GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Transitional foster care parents offer short-term care to migrant children who enter the United States without a parent. Bethany Christian Services makes being a transitional foster care parent easy by providing everything that the child needs from schooling to healthcare. Many of these kids are coming to America by themselves having nobody with them or anywhere to go. While this may seem controversial, it can be easy to forget that these are just children who need help.

Bethany Christian Services give transitional foster care parents the resources and tools they need to succeed. Most employees speak Spanish and can assist foster parents when it comes to communicating with the foster child. Bethany handles the schooling, legal services, counseling, and health care for the foster child. The transitional foster parent’s responsibilities are to provide transportation to school, and to have inviting and loving home where the child can stay anywhere from a few weeks up to a few months.

West Michigan is currently in need of transitional immigrant foster care parents. Bethany Christian Services offers a free orientation where you can learn all about the process of becoming transitional immigrant foster care parents. Just parenting a child for a few weeks can provide such an impact to the child and our community. You can find out how you can become a transitional immigrant foster care parent and other ways you can get involved here.

