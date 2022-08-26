GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-It is once again time to go back to school and for thousands of students at Ferris State University it is their first time going to college. Students are getting fired up as they are excited to become Bull Dogs. Many upper classmen are excited to welcome in this year’s class of freshman as they have their first chance at living on their own. Some advice for freshman from upperclassman is to have fun but to also manage your time. It is ok to mess up and setbacks are natural to any learning process, but time management is skill that can benefit you for the rest of your life.

This can be a hard time for parents as they send their kids off to college, but it is important as parents that we are setting our kids up for success. Make sure that your kid has everything they need before going to college and once they get there let them breathe and strive. The purpose of them going to Ferris State is to become a Bulldog and pursue their ambitions. So, while you may be getting adjusted to the newly found space in your home, know that your kid is out getting a great education at Ferris State University. Go Bulldogs!

Sponsor Ferris State University