GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) —Now, more than ever our kids are facing negativity and issues in our society. Our kids are experiencing issues with self-love and acceptance, body image issues, anxiety, being concerned about what others think and a slew of other issues. Maranda’s Beautiful U that took place today, empowers 7th and 8th grade students that focusses on Beauty, kindness, respect, positivity, and compassion. Back in person this year at Mary Free Bed YMCA, students were empowered, uplifted, and most importantly had fun.

These students were empowered as they listened to community leaders and peers that offered insight and advice on some of these student’s hardest issues. They got moving engaging in Yoga and pump-up sessions. They were surprised with Parfaits provided by Milk Means More and Meijer as well as pizza charcutier board provided by Craig’s Cruisers. At the end students received a special journal that shared tips and words of encouragement. They also made a powerful statement with the word the added to Maranda’s I am Board.

We would like to say a special thanks to all of the partners that made this event possible. The YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids, Meijer, Fifth Third Bank, Priority Health, The DeVos Family Foundation, Ferris State University, KentCareer TechCenter, West Michigan Whitecaps, Battle Creek Community Foundation, Van Andel Institute, Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services, Wedgwood Christian Services, Air Zoo, Craigs Cruisers.