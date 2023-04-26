GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) —Now, more than ever our kids are facing negativity and issues in our society. Our kids are experiencing issues with self-love and acceptance, body image issues, anxiety, being concerned about what others think and a slew of other issues. Maranda’s Beautiful U that took place today, empowers 7th and 8th grade students that focusses on Beauty, kindness, respect, positivity, and compassion. Back in person this year at Mary Free Bed YMCA, students were empowered, uplifted, and most importantly had fun.