GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Today, young people are bombarded with negative societal messages telling them they don’t measure up. This is especially true when it comes to our young women. Middle school girls from all over West Michigan got to experience Maranda’s Beautiful U. This impactful event encouraged these young women to love themselves. Through motivational speakers, yoga, healthy eating tips and other uplifting activities, these girls left the event with a feeling of empowerment.

We would like to say a special thanks to all of the partners that made this event possible. The YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids, Meijer, Fifth Third Bank, Priority Health, The DeVos Family Foundation, Ferris State University, KentCareer TechCenter, West Michigan Whitecaps, Battle Creek Community Foundation, Van Andel Institute, Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services, Wedgwood Christian Services, Air Zoo, Craigs Cruisers.