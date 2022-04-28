GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Maranda’s Beautiful U is a youth empowerment event for tween and teen students. The virtually interactive presentation will teach students about the skills and confidence they need to be successful in school and life. They will learn about important issues including health and wellness, body image, stress management and more.
Here are a few resources that will expand on the meaningful messages that you will discover in Maranda’s Beautiful U 2022 presentation.
Pine Rest Resources:
Fostering a healthy body image
Combating angst and depression
Wedgwood Resources:
Hotline Numbers:
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
800-273-8255
National Human Trafficking Hotline
888-373-7888
National Domestic Violence Hotline
800-799-7233
Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration Hotline
800-662-4357
National Sexual Assault Hotline
800-656-4673
