GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Maranda’s Beautiful U is a youth empowerment event for tween and teen students. The virtually interactive presentation will teach students about the skills and confidence they need to be successful in school and life. They will learn about important issues including health and wellness, body image, stress management and more.

Here are a few resources that will expand on the meaningful messages that you will discover in Maranda’s Beautiful U 2022 presentation.

Pine Rest Resources:

Wedgwood Resources:

Hotline Numbers:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

800-273-8255

National Human Trafficking Hotline

888-373-7888

National Domestic Violence Hotline

800-799-7233

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration Hotline

800-662-4357

National Sexual Assault Hotline

800-656-4673

