GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Binder Park Zoo is a wonderful place to take your family to this summer. While Binder Park Zoo is an AZA Accredited Zoo, it also has a commitment to education. The Battle Creek Community Foundation is proud to support Binder Park Zoo and its commitment to uplifting the community.

Binder Park Zoo offers fun and immersive experiences, such as day and overnight camps. These camps offer fun ways for children to learn about animals. It is a privilege to interact with so many animals at Binder Park Zoo, and it’s also important to share the passion of caring for these animals with the next generation.

Located in Battle Creek, Binder Park Zoo is 433 acres big and features over 200 animals. Take an adventure to Africa as you take the tram to the Savanah Exhibit.

Featuring Giraffes you can feed, Zebras and African animals, the 18-acre exhibit is quite the view to see. New to the Zoo in its first full year is the Skylark Ridge. This three-story structure takes you to new heights with 45 elements and five zip lines. You can learn more about Binder Park Zoo here.