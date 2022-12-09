GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The Battle Creek Community Foundation supports organizations that make the community a better place. The Battle Creek Shelter is a low barrier shelter that accepts Men and Women who need a warm and safe place to stay without having to be part of a program or showing identification. The Battle Creek Shelter provides beds, laundry services, sleeping bags, jackets, showers and bathrooms, quiet spaces, and food. The workers at the shelter have a passion for what they do and offer love and support to everyone who comes through their doors.

The Battle Creek Shelter is open from 6a, to 11:pm daily and offers the ability for Men and Women to stay overnight there. There are currently 13 beds available for Women to stay overnight and 56 for men. This time of year, it can be hard for many people as the winter weather sinks in, many have had to sleep under overpasses or in tents. The Battle Creek Shelter helps to prevent that. The work is hard and exhausting, but the end goal is very rewarding for those who work at the shelter. Best of all the items the Shelter uses to support these troubled Men and Women come directly from the community.

Anyone can help support the Battle Creek Shelter through donations of money or supplies that they need. Currently they are accepting nonperishable food items, disinfectant supplies, bottled water, socks, toilet paper, underwear, and old coats. You can find more information about how to support the Battle Creek Shelter here.

