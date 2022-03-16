GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Maranda recently headed down to Battle Creek to visit Washington Heights United Methodist Church and experience the Hub of Hope that Pastor Monique French has created for her community.

In partnership with Rise Corporation, Washington Heights United Methodist Church’s Hub of HOPE is working to address food insecurities and much more in their community, by ensuring that their door is always open.

Washington Heights United Methodist Church is working with other collaboratives in their community to rebrand themselves as the Hub of HOPE for Battle Creek. With a passion for people, Pastor Monique French wants to find ways to help the community in partnership with other people who share her passion. Hub of HOPE offers their community everything from student empowerment programs and structured learning to delicious meals that bring everyone together.

While she was there she met young entrepreneur and business owner Tonesha Heath to hear about some of her plans to further connect the Battle Creek Community. And of course, our friend Clovis from the Battle Creek Community Foundation had a special surprise for Maranda!

