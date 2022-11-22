GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) –Clovis works hard at the Battle Creek Community Foundation to get the community to come together to talk about hard topics, healthy living and instill positivity all through amazing puppets shows. This is the 4th year that the Battle Creek Community Foundation has hosted shows for the holidays that start on December 3rd and run until the 24th of December. There will be 4 episodes that are about 25 minutes long and this year the show is featuring a new character, Bonnie. The foundation won 4 Philo awards of media arts that highlight public access television and digital media in the Midwest. They are able to provide information to the community and kids on how to make the world a better place to live. You can watch older episodes and this year’s episodes at wonderfulwinterfest.com and here on our website!