GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- The Battle Creek Community Foundation is getting into the holiday spirit and invites the community to experience the wonders of this magical time of year by attending the premiere of their first full-length holiday movie!

Treat yourself to a jolly good time! At 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18, families and community members can enjoy a free screening of “Wonderful Winter Fest Variety Show presents: Bonnie’s Adventures in the Pastry Kingdom” at The Kool Family Community Center. During the film, attendees will watch Bonnie, an adorable monster, and her friend Patchwork learn the true meaning of community by helping to resolve a conflict in the pastry kingdom.

(Battle Creek Community Foundation.)

Not only will guests get a kick out of this film, but Clovis Bordeaux from the Battle Creek Community Foundation says they’ll receive inspiring takeaways along the way.

“We’re using puppets to give the narrative that we can all be different, we can all think different things, we can all have different opinions, but at the end of the day, what works best is when we accept those differences, but still come together and work towards something greater. And that’s what a community is,” he said.

In addition to the premiere, attendees will have the opportunity to interact with the puppets, receive gifts and surprises and indulge in free peppermint popcorn to take home. For the Battle Creek Community Foundation, it’s all about giving back to the community by providing this festive and family-friendly event for all.

Learn more about the Battle Creek Community Foundation here and find more details for the upcoming event here.

