GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- For 30 years, Brenda Hunt has put her heart, determination and focus on improving the lives of those in the Battle Creek community. After a lifetime of dedication, Brenda Hunt has announced her official resignation as CEO of the Battle Creek Community Foundation, effective March 31, 2024. Brenda’s focus has always been the people of Battle Creek, and she plans to stay around the area as she begins a new chapter in her life.

For 25 years, Brenda has been serving as CEO of the Battle Creek Community Foundation. She has always believed in Battle Creek. Brenda saw the potential and beauty of the area and knew the impact she could have as she stepped into a position that required tremendous leadership. To Brenda, leadership is about acting, speaking and believing. She understood the resiliency of Battle Creek and the many times the city has reinvented itself.

When asked what she would say to the young leaders of today who wonder if they hold the same kind of impact, Brenda shared words of encouragement. She wanted to remind our youth to follow their dreams. What you dream is possible.

Sponsor Battle Creek Community Foundation