GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-As we head back to school there may have been a few safety tips that we forgot about as we were having fun in the sun. Our friends at E.S.C.A.P.E Fire and Safety and School News Network offer these safety tips to have a fun and safe school year.

Bus Safety

Wait at least 5 steps back from the curb while waiting for the bus.

When riding the bus, stay in your seat during the entire ride.

Do not put your arms, legs, hands, heads, or any part of your body outside the bus windows.

Do not throw anything out of the bus window.

When getting off the bus make sure you use the handrails to avoid falling.

Make sure that your backpack, keys, or other clothing does not get caught on the handrails or in the door.

When you get off the bus find the closest sidewalk or safe area on the side of the road while it passes.

If you drop something near or around the bus, let the driver know. They may not be able to see you when they leave the stop.

Safely Walking to School

Children 10 and under should always be accompanied by an adult when crossing the street.

Find the Most direct route to school with the least number of crossings.

Stop at the curb or edge of the road when crossing the street.

Look both ways before crossing the road

Always keep checking both left and right when crossing the road, walk do not run across the street in case there is oncoming traffic you did not see.

Obey all traffic signs and Pedestrian crossings.

Only enter the street from visible areas, do not enter from behind a car or a bush as drivers may not be able to see you.

Do not wear headphones, check or talk on your phone or do any other activity that distracts you while crossing the street.

Bicycle Safety

When riding to school plan out a safe route and have a parent accompany their child the first few rides to school.

Children under 10 should not ride their bicycles on the road without an adult.

Make sure that your child helmet fits properly. It should not be loose and should sit on top of the head evenly, not pulling any other direction. Remember to always fasten the safety strap as well.

Learn the correct hand signals for bicycles and use them when turning or stopping.

Walk your bike across the street.

Ride only in the day time, not at night to avoid any car not being able to see you.

Car Safety

When getting taken to school by car if your child is under 12, the safest place for them to ride is in the back seat.

A booster seat needs to be used until your child is 8 years old and 80 pounds.

Fire Safety

It is important to have a fire escape plan at home as children get ready to practice fire safety at school

When the fire alarm goes off at school you should:

Immediately exit the building. Remain calm and quiet as you await instructions from your teacher as well as over the pa system.

Once outside, go to the place where your class decided to meet for roll call.

Always know 2 different ways to get out of a room in case one is blocked by smoke or fire.

Never go back inside; get out and stay out.

