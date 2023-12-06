GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- 11 families from around the globe gathered at a Meijer store for the Annual “Caring for Families Holiday Shopping Event,” hosted by Maranda!

Meijer took the lead in coordinating, supporting, and hosting the event and Bethany Christian Services brought the deserving families from their refugee and domestic programs. Families from Honduras, Cuba, the Congo, Afghanistan, Burma, and West Michigan were able to shop for necessities and gifts.

From a family of eight from the Congo filling a cart with winter boots, coats, and hats to a dad from Burma buying laundry detergent, blankets, socks and toilet paper, these families’ needs were truly met!

A huge thank you to Maranda’s generous partners who helped support this program, including Meijer, Fifth Third Bank, The West Michigan Whitecaps, Choice Schools, Craig’s Cruisers, ESCAPE Fire Safety, Girl Scouts of Michigan Shore to Shore and the YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids.

At the check-out lanes, the families expressed their gratitude in their native language. Many with tears in their eyes. It was an overwhelming reminder that when we work together to help others, we truly can make a difference Where We Live!