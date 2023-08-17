GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)– Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, Fifth Third Bank and the West Michigan Whitecaps partnered together to bring the annual Kids Can Conquer Night to LMCU Ballpark. This allowed kids that are typically stuck in the hospital to take the field and experience a different side of the baseball game. On Aug. 15, kids helped to run the ballpark by working with groundskeepers, PA announcers, on-field MC, social media and a host of other jobs.

Fifteen children who spent time at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital as patients will be paired with a teammate from the Whitecaps game day operations team to take over tasks at the game. Each kid had the opportunity to throw out a first pitch and stand on the field as they are introduced with players for the game.

Sponsors: Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, Fifth Third Bank & West Michigan Whitecaps