GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)-We would like to extend a special thanks to everyone who made the 46th annual Amway River Bank Run a success. Thank you to the Amway River Bank Run race committee, Amway, Fifth Third Bank and Corewell Health for your hard work in putting together this race. We would also like to thank the countless volunteers who worked day and night to make this race memorable and successful. Thank you, and here’s to many more miles at the Amway River Bank Run!

Sponsor Amway River Bank Run