GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- The 46th annual Amway River Bank Run kicked off in style with the Amway Junior last night. This event truly captures what the Amway River Bank Run is all about, connecting the community. Speaking of the community, this race would not be possible for these kids without the help of volunteers. The evening was filled with sunshine, laughter, families and joy as several families came out excited to run.

The Amway Junior is geared for children aged 3 to 12 and their families. Kids ran the track and completed as many laps as they wanted. Families ran together with strollers in tow, all sharing the joy of running. No matter how many laps these kids completed, they received a commemorative T-shirt and a finisher medal.

Kids were running around the track and having a fun time. Thanks to the Amway Junior, kids find a love for running. Then when they are older, they can run in the Amway River Bank Run.

