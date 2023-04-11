GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) —The Amway riverbank run is more than just a run. It’s about building community! Since 1978, the Amway Riverbank Run has been deemed the largest 25k in the country. What makes this race so special is the support participants recieve from the community as they tackle each hill and finally cross the finish line. Participants can also experience the rewarding feeling of supporting one of four amazing charity partners in West Michigan.

Learn more information about the race and how to sign up here.

If you do not wish to participate in the race, you can still lend a helping hand by volunteering. You can be part of the backbone of the race by becoming one of 1,000 volunteers needed to ensure a fun, safe and organized community event. Find more details about how to volunteer here.

