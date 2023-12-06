GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)-The 47th Amway Riverbank Run, presented by Fifth Third Bank and Corewell Health, is five months away, but the countdown is on, and registration is open!

Aside from joining thousands of attendees in participating in the largest 25K road race in the U.S. and the world’s only 25K wheelchair racing division, you can show your support for five local organizations included in Amway Riverbank Run’s Charity Program, a facet of the event Tracy Hixson says she enjoys most.

“One thing I like best about the race is the commitment to the community, and that’s what this charity partner program is all about,” Hixson said.

“When we select our charity partners for the race, we want to make sure that we can tap into something with every runner. We can find an organization that really pulls in every runner to go out there, fundraise and get people to run with them,” Hixson added.

The 45th Amway River Bank Run was held on May 14, 2022. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

One of these charity partners includes Guiding Light, a Christian non-profit helping men and now women recover from drug and alcohol addictions.

Maranda met with Guiding Light’s Executive Director Brian Elve and Director of Recovery Programming Seth Velderman to see how the organization has transformed the lives of many individuals over the past 95 years and how the community’s participation in the Amway River Bank Run can further the mission of Guiding Light.

“The money that we would raise would help the men’s recovery program and would also help us launch the women’s recovery program that we’re looking at starting in the beginning of 2024,” Velderman said.

Sign up for the Amway River Bank Run to make a difference, “Where You Live.” Additional charity partners you can run, walk, donate to, or fundraise for include:

The 47th annual event occurs May 11, 2024, in Downtown Grand Rapids.

