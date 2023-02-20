GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The Amway Riverbank Run is more than a run, it is about connecting and supporting members in our community. The Amway Riverbank Run is committed to helping raise awareness and funds to nonprofits that helps community members right here in West Michigan. Maranda got to meet with one of this year’s amazing charity partners, Family Futures. Family Futures is a great organization that gives families the tools they need to build strong and healthy relationships for brighter futures.

Each of the Charity Partner Programs brings light to a different and unique organization. The Amway River Bank Run charity partner page has something that is sure to tug on everyone’s heart strings. The Amway River Bank Run is back downtown this year taking place on May 13th. You can make every mile count here by signing up for the race, learn ways you can volunteer here, and learn more about the amazing Charity partners the Amway River Bank Run is sponsoring like Family Futures here.

Family Futures is a non-profit organization that serves children and parents ages 0 to 5. They feature 2 programs that are designed to help parents be the best they can be. These programs give parents resources they need to be able to support and grow a health family. The Connections program uses playtime to encourage, understand, and be able to track your child’s development. You can track your child’s development and have the comfort and confidence knowing that your child is exactly where he or she should be. You can learn more about the program here.

The Healthy Families Kent County program provides extra support when you need it the most. This program teams up families with a family support specialist. Their job is to answer any questions you have, connect you to the proper resources for success, and to ensure that you are giving your baby the healthiest and safest start to life. One of the amazing parts of this specific program is the boxes that they give free of charge to each family that joins the program. These free boxes are filled with educational resources and fun activities to start them off on the right track. You can learn more information about the connections program here.

Family Futures is in need of car seats!

Right now, Family Futures needs car seats. They are hoping to use the money that they receive from the Amway River Bank Run to purchase this essential safety items for families. Currently, Family Futures has 967 families on the waiting list to receive car seats.

It is time to start thinking about training for the Amway River Bank Run! There are several training resources that they offer to participants of every distance category here on their website. Also, every first Saturday of the month at the Downtown YMCA there is training. Taking place at 8am, participants will get to train by running part of the course, meet with other participants, as well as meet with charity partners. You can find more information about the training events here.

