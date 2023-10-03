GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- The countdown is on for the 2024 Amway River Bank Run, presented by Fifth Third Bank and Corewell Health. Registration is officially open, and the event, deemed the largest 25K road race in the country and the only 25K Wheelchair racing division in the world, takes place on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in downtown Grand Rapids!

More than 12,000 participants are expected to compete in the Amway River Bank Run’s events, including the 25K, 25K Handcycle/Wheelchair, 10K, 5K Run, 5K Community Walk, Team Competition and the Amway Junior.

Participating in the Amway River Bank Run and crossing the finish line is a tremendous accomplishment for racers, runners and walkers, and it’s all for a great cause!

“Our mission is helping people live better, healthier lives. We really can’t think of a better way to do that right here in our community than to be able to shine a spotlight on some of our amazing charity partners,” Will Templeton, Director of Amway Brand, CSR & Content Production, said.

This year, Amway River Bank Run is celebrating 47 years of road running and is thrilled to partner with five charities:

Show your support for these local organizations by registering for the race! To learn more about the 2024 Amway River Bank Run, visit amwayriverbankrun.com. 👟

