GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) –Head to Grandville Middle School on Wednesday, May 11 for 2022 Amway Jr. Kids ages 5 – 11 have the chance to run either a half or full mile around the track and receive a t-shirt and award. Packet pick-up will kick off at 4:30PM and then kids can get ready to ready, set, run by 5:30PM!

Families can enjoy all of the other exciting things in the family fun zone including games, prizes, goodies and more! Registration is completely FREE! Head to their website to register NOW!