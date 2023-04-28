GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The Amway River Bank Run is more than just a community event that brings the community together to make a difference. It also gets our youth moving through the Feelin Good Mileage Club. This special program gives elementary school students the opportunity to get moving by walking or running laps during recess. Students can also earn necklaces and tokens as they log their miles. Maranda got to see how much fun the kids at Tobey Elementary School in Vicksburg have by participating in the Feelin Good Mileage Club.

With a leap of joy and a smile on their face, the students at Tobey Elementary School are fired up about running! Students have been engaged in the Amway River Bank Run’s Feelin Good Mileage Club so much that one completed 26 miles, a marathon worth, earning a special badge. This program was introduced to the students for the first-time last year. The enthusiasm and participation have been so great that the kids have logged more than 2,000 miles.

One of the best parts of the Feelin Good Mileage Club is all the other benefits it gives children. There is a social aspect as students converse with their friends while exercising. This is also a fantastic opportunity for a brain break and a recharge. Students can take their minds off of their studies and release energy in a positive way. The Feelin Good Mileage Club is quite the hit as over 20,000 kids are involved, ranging from counties such as Ottawa, Kentwood and Kalamazoo.

If your child is participating in the Feeling Good Mileage Club, or loves to run, sign them up for the Amway Junior! Taking place on May 10 at Grandville Middle School, The Amway Junior is free for all children. There will be a non-competitive half and a one-mile fun run around the track. Parents are more than welcome to run or walk with their children. There will also be a family fun area with inflatables, face painting, tattoos and so much more. Every participating child will also receive a t-shirt, medal and can enjoy post-race refreshments. You can sign up to register here.

