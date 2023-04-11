GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) —The playground is a meeting ground for kids of all ages in elementary school. It can also be a place where kids can get led off the beaten path. For Samantha Mondry she was getting into trouble a lot until she joined the Feelin good mileage club. The club led Samantha to gain a love for running and took that passion to the collegiate level, running for Oakland University. This club is made possible by The Amway River Bank Run partnering with the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. They also worked with Craig’s Cruisers, Ice Mountain, Meijer, Milk Means More, RxOptical and Maranda. They are giving 15,000 elementary students at schools in West Michigan they chance to participate in the Feelin’ Good Mileage Club for free. You can learn more information about the club here.

The Feelin’ Good Mileage Club is a free and the impact that it has on our kids to be healthier is life changing. Schools receive colored shoelaces, backpack chains, charms, and other fun incentives to get our future leaders running.

Another fun event that children can participate in is the Amway Junior presented by Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital that takes place on May 10th. Kids will have the option to participate in the ½ mile to 1 mile run and will get a t shirt and a medal. There will be refreshments, Mascots, even Cruiser from Craig’s Cruisers will make an appearance. The also will be a free family fun area that will have inflatables, games, face painting and more. You can learn more about the Amway Junior here.

We cannot forget of course about the Amway River Bank run that is taking place on May 12th! There is still time for you to get involved. Whether you want to run, walk, or volunteer. There is something for everyone as the community gets together to support one another. You can register for the River Bank Run here.

