GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – In preparation for the big race, Amway River Bank Run hosted Amway Jr. earlier this week to get kids running and moving. This free event was available to Kids ages 3-11 and offered non-competitive 1/2 and 1 mile fun runs around the track. Plus, families were able to enjoy other fun activities in the Blue Care Network Family Fun Area from 4:30-7 PM that featured inflatables, face painting, tattoos and more!

Key partners in this event were also there bring out all kinds of extra fun for families including Olympian Jake Vedder with Milk Means More, Cruiser with Craig’s Cruiser and much more.

Take a look >>>