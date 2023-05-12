GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)-It is an exciting day as we gear up for the 46th annual Amway River Bank Run happening Saturday at 7 a.m. Maranda was at the Amway River Bank Expo, which is taking place this Friday until 8 p.m.

There is no better way to kick off the race weekend than coming out to the expo, which is entirely free! There will be 63 booths with activities and lots of fun. You will want to check out the WOODTV8 booth to pick up your sign with several familiar faces on them. The signs are encouraging and remind participants that they will be on WOODTV8 if they cross the finish line before 10 a.m. You can learn more about the expo here.

We want to extend a special thank you to Lauralee Mathieu! For 37 years, she has been the backbone of the Amway River Bank Run. Thank you for all your years of service to our community!

