GRADN RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Our friends at Amway River Bank Run have partnered with great organizations around West Michigan to help energize kids and get them moving. Through the Feeling Good Mileage Club, 12,000 elementary students at schools in Kalamazoo, Kent, Muskegon and Ottawa counties have the opportunity to participate in a free, incentive-based running program to help them have fun while living a healthy lifestyle.

Plus, coming up on May 11th students will have another opportunity to get up and get moving during Amway Junior. This Free event is taking place at Grandville Middle School and it is completely free to everyone. Kids have the opportunity to participate in either a half or full mile run around the track and win awesome prizes.

If you want to learn more about these awesome programs for your child visit amwayriverbankrun.com/fgmc.