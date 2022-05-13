GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Amway River Bank Run is once again hitting the streets of Downtown Grand Rapids. Tomorrow the 45th Annual run will step off at Calder Plaza and the streets will be full of participants and cheering supporters.

Before the race can begin, the River Bank Run Expo is taking place in DeVos Place all day today. Racers can head to the expo to collect racer information, bib numbers, running gear, and free goodies from supporting partners. All of that and more is filling DeVos Place now until 8PM.

If you have not yet registered for the race, but you would still like to participate, there is still time! Late registration is also available at today’s expo. All you need to bring is your phone! Scan the registration QR code and register for tomorrows big race.

Amway River Bank Run Expo

Friday, May 13

11 AM to 8 PM

Halls A & B of DeVos Place

303 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids

Sponsored by Amway River Bank Run.