There is less than 50 days until the Amway River Bank Run! Taking place on May 13th, in downtown Grand Rapids, this is the perfect way to gather, connect and support the community. That is really what the Amway River Bank run is all about getting people to come downtown, get involved, and give back. The best part is that while people are setting personal achievement, they also have the opportunity to do a greater good. There are 4 official charity partners of the Amway River Bank Run. Maranda got to visit The Storehouse, a non-profit warehouse redistribution center that connects local nonprofits and teachers to much needed resources.

The Storehouse gets their items donated to them both nationally and locally from businesses and box stores. Coming in by the pallet, The Storehouse then facilitates the resources to match the needs of each non-profit organization or school. These items are anything from office chairs, tables, desks, books, bedding and so much more. Currently, The Storehouse is working with 120 schools and over 200 non-profit organizations with room to grow. The vision of The Storehouse is to empower people with resources and support and not to enable them.

The Storehouse is a great example of the change and support that we can help furnish right here in West Michigan, thanks to the support of the Amway River Bank Run! The Lighthouse Academy is one of the schools that the Storehouse supports. Their mission is to be “a safe harbor that provides innovative whole-child education and ensures success despite life’s storms.” They service so many different populations including a refuge population. Lighthouse academy provides the opportunity for change for so many children in our community. They have been able to supply so many resources to both homeless and at-risk youth in our community.

This year at the Amway River Bank Run you can make every mile go a little bit further. Upon registration you will get to see all 4 of their charity partners and see what impact you can make. You can register here for a better foot forward for you and the community. If you don’t want to run or walk but still want to participate, they are currently looking for volunteers! You can even get the whole family involved to volunteer! You can learn more and find out how to volunteer here.