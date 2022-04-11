GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Amway River Bank Run isn’t entirely about running, it’s also about giving back to the community and helping others. Their Charity Partners do just this! The River Bank Run teams up with various local nonprofits to raise money through running and fitness. Hand2Hand is on the Amway River Bank Run’s special partners that work to eliminate child hunger in West Michigan. Hand2Hand is feeding over 8,000 students throughout 200 schools through donations from their partnerships with local churches, businesses, and individuals.

Now they are partnering with the Amway River Bank Run to raise money and resources for their services! They invite anyone to come join the team to fundraise for their organization. They welcome anyone at any pace for any race! Even if you don’t want to donate money or participate in the run but still want to help, you can volunteer to help stuff bags that are given to students.

If you want to get involved with the great work the Amway River Bank Run does to give back to West Michigan, visit amwayriverbankrun.com to sign up to run, walk, donate, or start a fundraiser! The Amway River Bank Run is taking place on Saturday, May 14, 2022 in Downtown Grand Rapids. Races include the country’s largest 25K run, 25K Hand Cycle/Wheelchair race, 10K Run, 5K Run, and 5K walk. Register and learn more at amwayriverbankrun.com.