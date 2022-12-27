The Air Zoo is calling all West Michigan families and beyond to enjoy their Winter Break Family Fun Days that is presented by the West Michigan Toyota Dealers. For 2 days each week of break, families can come out to the Air Zoo for just the price of admission to enjoy all the fun and educational activities they are offering. Kids can learn about engineering, science, math, and many other subjects through hands on activities that engage their critical thinking skills. This also gives kids the opportunity to start thinking about what they want to be when they grow up as they learn that many of these jobs can become a reality for them.

The West Michigan Toyota Dealers sponsor the Winter Break Family Fun Days because of the way it connects and grows the community. Families can expect to engage in hands on activities such as the Earthquake table where children can test what structures are able to withstand forces. Or an activity that deals with volume, such as predicting what container will hold the most amount of beans. Another fun activity is the new vertical wind tunnel where you can learn how cyclones work using different sized Styrofoam balls. These are just a handful of the many fun, engaging and educational activities that you and your family can participate in during the Winter Break Family Days at the Air Zoo. You can learn more about the Winter Break Family Days here.

Dates and times of the Winter Break Family Fun Days:

December 28-29 10am-2pm

January 4-5 10am-2pm

Countdown to Noon!

The Air Zoo is giving you and your family a way to celebrate the New Year without having to stay up until midnight! From 11am to 3pm on December 31st celebrate New Year’s Eve with a countdown to noon balloon drop. Included with general admission there will be a photo booth, Air Zoo‘s countdown scavenger hunt and more fun party activities.

