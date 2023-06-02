GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4) — Summer is a great time to visit the Air Zoo. Learning is always taking flight and reaching new heights. With simulators, rides, planes and more, there is plenty of room for your child’s imagination to soar.

The Air Zoo is offering some cool camps this summer that take learning to the next level. Maranda met with Amy Walker, education manager at the Air Zoo, who gave us a look at one of the experiments conducted in the Forensic Investigations summer camp.

Forensic Investigations is offered for children in grades four through eight. Kids get to learn all about forensic science. In this experiment, Walker showed how fingerprints are gathered and analyzed. Using a blank white screen, black powder and a fine brush, Maranda was able to learn how to transfer a fingerprint onto a piece of paper. Did you know that there are three main categories to fingerprints? They are loops, whirls and arches.

You can sign your child up for the Forensic Investigations summer camp as well as several other summer camps the Air Zoo offers here.

If you ever have dreamed of being a superhero, check out the new traveling exhibit, DC SUPERHEROES Discover Your Superpowers. Discover your own strengths in this fun interactive exhibit. Also learn how all of our abilities can be used for the greater good, learn more here.