GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Spring break has arrived in West Michigan and if you’re looking for something fun to do with the family, check out the Air Zoo Aerospace & Science Experience in Portage.

Maranda and her colleague, Casey Jones, recently visited the Air Zoo with Casey’s son, Leo. Leo is a three-year-old and loves to learn about outer space and the planets and he gets really excited talking about the International Space Station.

The Air Zoo is open seven days a week. If you’re sticking around West Michigan during spring break, it’s the perfect place for a day of fun, while sneaking in some educational opportunities for the kids. It offers more than 100 historic aircraft on display, a one-of-a-kind indoor mural that reaches 32 feet high and 500 feet wide. There is also an indoor amusement park, a 3D HD full-motion flight simulator and Mission Theater shows.

Air Zoo

6151 Portage Road – Portage

Tickets:

Adults: $15.95

Children 5-18: $14.95

Senior: $12.95

Open Monday-Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday noon-5 p.m.