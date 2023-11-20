GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Thanksgiving is coming up, and Christmas will be here before we know it-meaning the holidays are top of mind for many! If you’re searching for out-of-this-world gifts, then there’s no better place to visit than the Air Zoo.

The Aerospace and Science Museum, located in Portage, MI, is not only known for its 100+ air and space artifacts, indoor amusement park rides, interactive exhibits, science-based camps/classes and flight simulators, but guests also rave about its marvelous gift shop-The Fly Buy!

Maranda stops by and joins Jenna Teachout, Fly Buy retail manager, to preview super unique finds and tips for finding the perfect gift for that special someone. Plus, Membership Manager Paige Smallwood details a special promotion Air Zoo is hosting from Black Friday through New Year’s that you don’t want to miss out on.

Cool finds at the Fly Buy 🚀:

Explore more items here.

Air Zoo Co-Pilot Membership promotion🎟️:

Beginning Black Friday through New Year’s, add an unnamed guest to your Air Zoo membership for free (for the membership year.)

Sponsored by the Air Zoo