GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The 2023 Spring Break Camps are taking place at the Air Zoo! This Spring Break have fun learning as the Air Zoo has several Spring Break camps that take place from March 28th to March 30th ranging from kindergarten to 5th grade. You can choose from a variety of science-based day camps to choose from. These camps will engage, excite, and inspire your child about the world of science. Through teaching them fundamentals that our top engineers and scientists use every day, the Air Zoo gets children excited about science.

Best of all, each registered camper will receive a full day access to all of the rides and exhibits. You can find more information about the camps as well as everything else the Air Zoo has to offer here.

