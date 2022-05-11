Scientist and innovator, Adele Luta, joins the Air Zoo team, Thursday, May 12th, to inspire young math and science lovers to dream big and work hard, while sharing stories of inspiration and perseverance with learners of all ages.

Join friends and neighbors for a night of storytelling involving human spaceflight and how Adele Luta’s work, including supporting the next missions to the moon, unites the ocean and the sky. Oceans to Astronauts, an Evening with Adele Luta is the first featured event in the Air Zoo’s Discovery Series this year, and an experience everyone will enjoy. Tickets are $25 each and the presentation and Q&A, as well as an Air Zoo original Science Floor show, cash bar, treats and mingling. Doors open at 6:30pm and the presentation kicks off at 7.

For more information and ticketing visit AirZoo.org.