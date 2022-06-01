GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Air Zoo is working hard to make their educational opportunities more accessible for everyone. They’re proud to announce a new addition to their Community Access Programing that launches today called Museums for All membership.The discounted admission program has been around since 2019 but now with the membership option, families receiving EBT and WIC assistance in Southwest Michigan can visit for free with all the benefits of a traditional membership.

Households interesting in applying for a Community Access Membership can get more details at AirZoo.org/CAM – membership applications can only be accepted on-site.

You can also learn more about their Community Access Programming and find out how you can get involved by visiting AirZoo.org/Creating-Community.

Air Zoo Aerospace and Science Center

6151 Portage Rd – Portage

AirZoo.org