GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Strap on your goggles, put on your gloves, and get ready to get curious because the Air Zoo is hosting their 2023 Ice Cream Challenge this Saturday! For the first time since 2019, the Ice Cream Challenge makes a return as corporate teams from all around the community have brought their best recipe to make ice cream with. But this is not any ordinary ice cream that they are making. The Air Zoo is teaching kids and adults alike how to make ice cream using liquid nitrogen. Using the recipes they brought, teams will compete to see who can make the best ice cream and win the “Golden Cone”.

So how do you make ice cream using liquid nitrogen? First you start off with milk and granulated sugar in a bowl. Then you add the liquid Nitrogen, which is -300 degrees Fahrenheit, which turns the liquid into a solid state, resulting into ice cream! From a bowl of liquid to delicious ice cream, magic and curiosity comes to life at the Air Zoo! The Ice Cream Challenge is taking place this Saturday, January 14th, from 11am to 3pm. Come out and test all sorts of delicious ice cream flavors while you and your family vote for what team will win the “Golden Cone.” You can find more information about the Ice Cream Challenge here.

Sponsor Air Zoo