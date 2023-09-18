GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- It’s ArtPrize season, and Air Zoo is highlighting the connection between art and science with fun projects showcasing the principles of kinetics. Maranda joined the fun by learning to balance birds, a meter stick and mini airplanes.

The purpose of these experiments, which families can recreate at home, is to inspire curiosity, cause wonder and encourage kids to think outside the box!

“We really want kids to question and to search for answers. And so, we create projects and engage in experiences where they have the chance to do that,” Amy Walker from the Air Zoo said. Learn more about Air Zoo here.

If you participate in ArtPrize this year, visit the Gerald R. Ford Museum’s plaza, where a unique 3D sculpture titled “FinTanium” by Joel Gittrich is bringing kinetic art to life!

And, if you’re interested in even more educational experiences, head to John Ball Zoo from 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 23. The zoo is hosting “STEAM DAY,” which “encourages guests of all ages to get excited about each aspect of science, technology, engineering, art and math through fun, educational experiences.” Learn more about “STEAM DAY” here.

Cheers to embracing creativity and curiosity and exploring beautiful works of art, “Where You Live!”

Sponsored by Air Zoo.