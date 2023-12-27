GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re looking for ways to keep the kids entertained and learning during the winter break, Air Zoo is the place to go! Theyh’re hosting their Winter Family Fun Days now through January 4th (except December 31-January 2) with tons of fun family activities. There will be exciting activities for the entire family. Enjoy themed crafts and games (while supplies last), meet special guests, and engage in interactive programs!

Wednesday, December 27 – Astro Odessey

Explore the wonders of the cosmos while participating in a variety of exciting astronomical studies. Get hands on with space, as you create and engineer space! Design your own spacecraft and learn more about the upcoming Great North American Solar Eclipse!

Thursday, December 28 – Winter Workshop

Join us for a day of engineering, and frosty fun! Design a toy car to navigate the hills of the Nerdy Derby track. Tackle winter’s might by designing a snow-shoveling prototype and unleash your inner artist as you cut, color, and craft your very own unique snowflake.

Wednesday, January 3 – Shades of Science

Explore the colorful side of science with prisms, filters, and kaleidoscopes.

Plus, make a color mixing spinner, create colorful marbled paper, and complete a rainbow scavenger hunt around the Air Zoo!

Thursday, January 4 – Snowbotics

Imagine all the ways robots can help us in the chilly season! Code some of the Air Zoo’s cool robots through a winter wonderland maze, engineer attachments to see who can plow the most snow!

