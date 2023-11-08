GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Let your imagination and curiosity soar at the Air Zoo! The Aerospace and Science Museum, located in Portage, MI, is a one-stop shop for all things fun for guests of all ages, especially kids and families.

Aside from exploring Air Zoo’s vast collection of over 100 historical and rare aircraft and interactive exhibits, guests can have a blast on indoor amusement park rides and learn something new by participating in science-based camps and classes.

The space exhibit at the Air Zoo Aerospace and Science Museum in Portage. (Sept. 2, 2022)

Maranda rolled up her sleeves and visited the Air Zoo to join Amy Walker, education manager, for a thrilling tutorial on making DIY slime using key ingredients and applying science concepts. It’s the perfect activity for kids and adults to recreate at home.

Maranda joins Amy Walker from the Air Zoo to learn how to make glow-in-the-dark slime! (Photo courtesy of Maranda)

Materials needed to create DIY slime 🧪:

Safety glasses,

White or clear glue

Paint

Add-ins (optional): Glitter, beads, etc.

Borax

Check out the segment featured above and mark your calendars for additional exciting events happening at the Air Zoo this weekend and the remainder of the year:

Upcoming events at the Air Zoo 📅 :

Friday, Nov. 10: 3rd Annual Veterans Day Breakfast from 8-9 a.m. | Details

Friday, Nov. 10: Coffee and Collections- WWI (Members event) from 9-10 a.m. | Details

Saturday, Nov. 11: Tiger Cub Super Science Saturday from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. | Details

View the complete schedule of events on Air Zoo’s calendar here.

