GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Let your imagination and curiosity soar at the Air Zoo! The Aerospace and Science Museum, located in Portage, MI, is a one-stop shop for all things fun for guests of all ages, especially kids and families.
Aside from exploring Air Zoo’s vast collection of over 100 historical and rare aircraft and interactive exhibits, guests can have a blast on indoor amusement park rides and learn something new by participating in science-based camps and classes.
Maranda rolled up her sleeves and visited the Air Zoo to join Amy Walker, education manager, for a thrilling tutorial on making DIY slime using key ingredients and applying science concepts. It’s the perfect activity for kids and adults to recreate at home.
Materials needed to create DIY slime 🧪:
- Safety glasses,
- White or clear glue
- Paint
- Add-ins (optional): Glitter, beads, etc.
- Borax
Check out the segment featured above and mark your calendars for additional exciting events happening at the Air Zoo this weekend and the remainder of the year:
Upcoming events at the Air Zoo 📅 :
Friday, Nov. 10: 3rd Annual Veterans Day Breakfast from 8-9 a.m. | Details
Friday, Nov. 10: Coffee and Collections- WWI (Members event) from 9-10 a.m. | Details
Saturday, Nov. 11: Tiger Cub Super Science Saturday from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. | Details
View the complete schedule of events on Air Zoo’s calendar here.
Sponsored by Air Zoo